Speech to Text for Farmers concerned after a heavy snowfall led to severe flooding

imagine starting your own business from the ground up. folks starting up their own agricultural based businesses converged at music man square today. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was there and joins me now live in mason city. alex?xxx you said it best george. there was a good size turnout here at music man square today for the ag ventures alliance annual meeting. with the recent flooding á particularly in western iowa á i spoke with a farmer who lives east of omaha to see if it will have an adverse effect this year.xxx jill euken and her husband raise cattle and grow corn and soybeans near atlantic iowa á having doing so for about 4 decades. fortunately á her homestead hasn't been affected much by flooding. "in cass and pottawatamie county, we have the east and west nishnabotna rivers, and they flooded for about 24 hours, and of course, they drain into tributaries that go into the missouri river." however á despite the amount of flooding á she doesn't see commodity prices being affected. "our capacity to produce in the united states way outweighs the market in most instances. if you look at that flood range along the missouri and the mississippi rivers, in comparison to the whole production area in the us, it's very small." while planting season is still at least a few weeks away... she does feel the moisture and saturated ground will have some effect á but she's hoping for improving conditions. "we typically start planting about mid april in southern iowa where we are, and if we get 10 good days then, we can get corn in in a good time period." the uásádáa released their midwest climate outlook today á and say that over 1 billion dollars in ag lossses are possible over in nebraska alone. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. the national oceanic and atmospheric admnistration predicts the flooding we've seen will likely continue through may as more melting occurs upstream./// some local