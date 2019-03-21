Speech to Text for Waste collection drivers celebrated for good deeds

blizzards á to ice... after a rough winter á spring has finally sprung. but some people needed a helping hand to get through the winter months. kimt news 3's annalise johnson met with some good samaritans today who are being credited for their good deeds. she joins us live á annalise? xxx george á it's in neighborhoods like this one where á once a week á garbage trucks roll through and collect everything you thow away. well á i'm learning two drivers went above and beyond their job duties this winter in order to better serve their community.xxx nat: truck advanced disposal is a waste collection company that serves 16 states... including minnesota. on its facebook page á it acknowledged two rochester drivers for being good samaritans. "and all of a sudden i saw him slip and fall on the ice on my camera so i stopped and ran around." pat scharf hopped out of his truck to help an elderly man who fell on the ice... and stayed with the man and his wife until he knew he was okay. "when she said she doesn't know what happened, i called 911." matt webeck got out of his truck and helped a woman sitting on a curb who was bleeding and disoriented á and stayed with her until first responders arrived. "it's something that i would do normally. just help people." the drivers tell me the good deeds were a no brainer. "it comes natural. it's the right thing to do really and it's not just matt and i, we have a lot of drivers here that do that. i think almost everybody has helped somebody here."/// customers called the company to thank the drivers for their help. pat and matt tell me it feels good to be appreciated á but they would have helped out their neighbors regardless of recognition. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. advanced disposal posted about the good deeds in part to recognize national good samaritan day á which is observed on march 13th.///