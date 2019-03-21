Speech to Text for Byron High School joins Amazon Future Engineer Program

park some students are getting a chance to learn all about computer engineering, with some help from the tech giant amazon. byron high school is the newest recipient of the "amazon future engineer program" that funds computer science classes. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins to explain what exactly these kids are learning, and how it'll help them and us in the future. tyler and arielle, right now the school already has web design classes but the principal explains to me these new computer classes, will teach kids all about what he calls the 'oz' behind computers and what goes into building these machines and how to code. the funding doesn't buy computers or hire new teachers. instead... it pays to train a teacher on how to teach a computer science cirriculum. and byron high school principal stephen willman says á that's the key to the success. if you have the right person, with the right training, in the right position, in front of the right kids, there's power in that. and i think we're going to have that for next year. ben deyle is a junior at the high school and is already interested in technology. he's considering taking advantages of the new opportunity coming to his school, hoping according to the uás bureau of labor statistics projects that by 2020 there will be about one point four million computerá science related jobs available. the new class is set to come to