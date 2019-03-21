Speech to Text for National Poison Prevention Week

it's a scary reality... that every day household items pose real dangers to your kids. according to the uás center of disease control and prevention, two kids die every day in the uás because of poisoning. it's national poison prevention week, kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what experts recommend and with what local parents to do keep kids arielle and tyler, like you said, it's not just invisble threats like carbon monoxide that can poison your child, but also every day items like this, that we use everyday to do the dishes or clean counter tops. but the good news is, there is a way to help make sure your kids are safe. tyler rogers is a father of a three year old, with another kid on the way. he says it's always in the back of his mind... his kids getting into the wrong, and dangerous stuff at home. especially since his 3 year old likes to help run the dish wisher using the pods. in addition to keeping the cleaning products away from his kid, he also tries to explain why they're dangerous to we try to explain it in their language, like this is an 'owie' or this is 'yucky' or something like that, just so they can understand the best they can. some good advice. the american association of poison control centers suugests... keep hazardous substances out of reach and sight of children. be prepared for an emergency by saving a hotline number, we'll have it with this story on our website. and when it comes to prescription medicines... read and follow all labels to keep it safe. the cádác also says disposing of unneeded or unused prescription medicines can also keep kdis safe. olmsted county has a permanent prescription drug collection box, and that's at the olmsted county government center. the cerro gordo county sheriff's office also has one at their law enforcement center.