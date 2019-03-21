Speech to Text for Tracking Mild Air and Sunshine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we have a pretty nice thursday on tap as clouds from this morning will eventually give way to sunshine by lunch. we will see a good bit of sun for the afternoon with highs into the middle 40's which will continue to melt any of the snow piles outside. a new flood warning has been issued for the turtle creek in mower county thanks to additional runoff putting the river into the minor flood stage later today. it is forecast to dip back below flood stage by sunday afternoon. a dry cold front will swing through this evening leading to some clouds and partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20's. winds remain from the north on friday keeping temperatures in the lower to mid 40's despite sunshine. saturday will be a gorgeous start to the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the lower 50's. rain does return for saturday night into sunday night and will be isolated to at times scattered. while a significant amount of rain is not expected, we will watch for rising stream levels. temperatures will cool behind this system for monday with highs in the low 40's with sun returning. with some sun and southerly winds we build our way back to the 50's wednesday with isolated showers. storms will be possible by thursday with highs in the upper 50's. today: becoming sunny/few evening clouds. highs: mid to upper 40's. winds: west at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: north northwest at 8 to 14 mph. friday: becoming sunny. thanks brandon. the warmer weather might have