Speech to Text for College basketball fans experience Iowa hospitality

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

madness is invading des moines this week with teams like minnesota á montana á and even florida. the state of iowa prides itself in hospitality á so our káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á caught up with some louisville fans to see how their trip has been so far.xxx it's been good, we got in yesterday the weather is pretty good. the warmer weather moved in at just the right time for the city of des moines to welcome thousands of basketball fans from around the country. gina hina and kelly lentz are from louisville á and say the iowa hospitality has been wonderful since the minute they arrived. everyone here has been very nice, very welcoming, very hospitable. we had a nice welcoming to the hotel yesterday, it was very nice. with practice underway today á the ladies hope they don't have to head back to the bluegrass state until later this weekend á confident that the gophers are no match for the red birds. we're hoping to stay through... let's see we play thursday and saturday so hopefully we'll get two wins. can they do it? we'll find out tomorrow at 11:15. in des moines á kaleb gillock á káiámát