Speech to Text for NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

for that." the niacc women are in the njcaa quarterfinals taking on cape fear. trojans get on the board here autumn mendez with the spin and the basket. then it's kelcie hale's turn she drives through the defense and gets the friendly roll off the layup for two more points. but the trojans couldn't put it together, niacc falls 116 to 105, ending their season.