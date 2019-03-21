Clear
NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

A tough end to the Trojans season.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for that." the niacc women are in the njcaa quarterfinals taking on cape fear. trojans get on the board here autumn mendez with the spin and the basket. then it's kelcie hale's turn she drives through the defense and gets the friendly roll off the layup for two more points. but the trojans couldn't put it together, niacc falls 116 to 105, ending their season.
