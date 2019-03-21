Clear
Austin defeats Monticello; advances to 3A semifinals tomorrow

The Packers advance to the same matchup they fell in last year.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Austin defeats Monticello; advances to 3A semifinals tomorrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's right guys the packers are making their third consecutive state tournament appearance and after falling in last year's semifinal game, they're looking for more. they started their journey earlier today in the quarterfinals. the three seeded austin packers looking to advance but they face monticello the section 5á 3áa champions. both teams took a little bit to get going, but austin puppy (that's really his name) hits the three pointer and we're tied early. but austin got help from their offense, lahenry gills with the crossover and gets to the lane and the foul and they're moving now. back to the magic, puppy stops and hits the standup jumper. and then this guy was a difference for austin, moses idris he gets the pass and then buries the three pointer. then he's gonna do it again. another three off the bench by the junior. the packers were in control at this point, agwa nywoosh his yet another triple for austin and the pack are up 32 to 24 at the break. second half we go it's more of the same. dongrin deng with the drive and the layup. and then its medi obang's turn through the contact and the layin, he scored in double figures. austin defeats monticello 68 to 52. they advance to tomorrow's semifinal matchup. they'll play waseca at the target center at 2 p.m. here's what the team had to say "bench play, our bench play. pierre lilly and moses idris came off the bench and they hit plays for us. moses hit two threes and he's not really a shooter but he made two three's and pierre lilly whose been our jv starting point guard whose seen limited minutes all year, those guys stepped up. "we were just moving the ball and hitting the open man like we'd drive an kick out and then we'd have open three point shots all over the court so that really helped." "we're super happy to get this win but now we have to put all our attention to the next game which is waseca tomorrow so we have to
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
