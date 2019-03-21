Speech to Text for Tackling overcrowding in Rochester Public Schools

scene./// kimt news 3 continues to follow plans at rochester public schools á to address overcrowing. rápás is racing against the clock as the city á and student population á continue to grow. right now áá elementary schools in the city are at 98 percent capacity and middle schools are at 99 percent. last night áá the school board made the decision to move forward with a twoá question referendum that will ask voters to approve funding to reconstruct old schools and build new ones. kimt news 3's isabella basco is digging deeper into what the community thinks about the solution... and she's finding out parents have varying reactions á right isabella? katie and george... bishop elementary is one of the schools rápás plans on reconstructin g to address overcapacity. some parents support the move áá but others are not so excited about all the changes.xxx "i feel that school and bishop that it's like my home even though my mom's not there." nolan podein is six, and when you're six you don't worry about overcrowded classrooms. that said, little nolan is all about improving his school jazzing up the learning environment. "i want the school to be a little bit more funner and bigger so we can have lots of fun and more learning foundations." for nolan's mom megan podein á more funner means earámarking tax dollars for a major renovation of nolan's school. "i totally agree with building, making it bigger, making it safer for the students. i think that's the price the taxpayer should pay for safety of their kids." podein acknowledges á there are advantages to smaller class sizes, but this mom is pragmatic. "smaller class sizes are probably ideal but they are doing what they have to do with what they have right now." temidayo omoyele has one daughter at hoover elementary and knows the changes ahead will be challenging. "when we go through changes... it's really hard. we have to reprocess, restructure everything we do. for this ones... for parents for teachers. it's going to be a whole lot of process." and while this busy mom has reservations, those reservations are not her focus. "all i'm gonna do... support the little ones, support my family, support my children and support their teachers." 14 percent of the surveys sent out were returned áá with overall support for the district's base plan. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the referendum is set to take place on november