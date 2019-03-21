Clear
Health in the spring

A change of seasons can inspire people to make a change in their lives, as well!

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

breaker yet./// a change of season can mean a time to spring into a new start... maybe by embarking on a healthier lifestyle. now that the weather is finally nice enough to go outside and take a leisurely walk... spring is the perfect time to make a few changes with your health in mind. in downtown rochester today áá we met some folks who tell us they're doing anything to become better versions of "became a vegan about a year ago and have been doing all kinds of things on that end and become more active." "i haven't really changed anything. i'm 50 years old. i'm stuck in a rut!" <"i am a vegan also. i balance my life with reading and work so that's not bad." some other things you can do to "spring clean" with your lifestyle... try a new fruit or vegetable each week or make it a goal to substitue healthy home cooking for an unfortunate sign of spring... cavernous, miniá van swallowing pot holes on your regularly traveled roadways. just ahead á how crews in minnesota are working to minimize the holes... and damage to your car./// ((((take live wx tease((()
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
