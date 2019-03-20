Speech to Text for Crisis Intervention Training

mallet./// first tonight... a growing city comes with growing challenges... for all of us including law enforcement. rochester police responded to over 12á hundred mental health crisis calls in 20á18 alone. that's up about 400 from the year before... a 50ápercent increase. but area law enforcement are getting ahead of the game as those calls multiply. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is getting an upá front look at the very real drama involved in training john law in crisis intervention. brooke?/// katie george, the rochester police department, olmsted county sheriff's office, and even social workers are going through this training to ensure they're prepared to respond to any person in crisis. i want to remind you that everyone in this story is an actor and all of the weapons you're about to see are fake.xxx "explain to me what we can do to get that down without getting other people... no no no, you're not listening to me." in this scenario, a man is worried about his cheating girlfriend. "i can't see him because if i do, it is not going to go well." in this one, a woman is in an argument with her boyfriend. "she's gonna really let me have it." here, a man is dealing with domestic assault. all very real and likely calls an officer could receive at any given time. "almost every call you're talking to people. you're de escalating to some degree. when people call the police most of the time, it's not because they're having a good day." and being prepared is the best way to ensure a positive outcome. "do the best we can the first time around goes a long way for us and it helps a lot out with the community so you know we deal a lot with folks over and over again so how can we make their lives better to improve the overall well being of the community?" from connecting with people on the worst days of their lives. "sounds like you've been through quite a lot in your life and i want to help you so you don't have to go through that again." to making sure people get the help they need, and deserve. "please go away. i can't go away sir, i'm here to help." these professionals leave the exercise with the knowledge they are all the more prepared to do the job they are sworn to doáááá protect and serve. "just knowing that maybe one day they'll send a thanks our way if they do end up getting better and getting just over 60 percent of rápá d officers and olmsted county sheriff's office personell are cáiát trained. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. this is the 11th year our first responders have participated in this training.///