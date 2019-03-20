Clear
Investing in Rochester parks

Rochester parks will be getting some facelifts - soon!

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

and 25á three rochester parks are getting a oneá pointátwoáfive million dollar facelift. cheryl mckane and her dog jag walk the trail at silver lake park daily. one of the projects that would see some of this money is the pavillion at silver lake. on monday á rochester's city council approved using a part of the 3á million dollar surplus from last year's budget to make the improvements. reconstructin g the track and parking lot at soldiers memorial field park and the tennis courts at kutzky park are also on the i think that's wonderful. i think that the more that we can have access to exercise and fresh air and be outside and walk the dog, the better. now á the projects sit in the hands of park board representative s within the wards each park is located./// it's the start of a new season...
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
