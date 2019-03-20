Speech to Text for John Marshall grab Michael Hurt and Golden Gophers prep for tournament run

the nácáaáa first round tips off tomorrow á meaning teams are hitting the court for practice today. i had a chance to catch up with john marshall grad á and minnesota forward á michael hurt á today in des moines á about how the gophers are feeling heading into tomorrow's matchup.xxx making the ncaa tournament has always been a dream of mine, you know, watching it as a kid growing up. for the second time in his collegiate career á michael hurt is going dancing. the golden gophers drew the louisville cardinals and hurt says it'll be an interesting one. they like shooting a lot of threes and we're, we like to go inside a little bit more to murph and dan so it'll be a battle of contrasting offenses so but i like how we match up. with little brother á matthew á still waiting to announce his college of choice á michael hopes a solid tournament run will persuade him to choose minnesota. wven though he's much younger than me he has always been able to keep up skill wise. he's obviously gotten better and better over the years so it's awesome that i have somebody that i have great chemistry with but also he's really