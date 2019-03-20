Speech to Text for SAW: Austin Packers boy's basketball

three years, three straight titles. after defeating northfield last thursday, the austin packers are the kings of section 1 3áa once more. "it feels so great, that was a tough game it was hard. but we competed and fought through the end, that's all i could ask for." that's the voice of forward agwa nywoosh, a junior that tied for the team high with 15 points in that game. with time winding down, the raiders had a chance to tie the game and send it to over time, but clutch defense by the packers forced northfield without a shot, a heartstopping moment for nywoosh. "oh yeah my heart was just beating so fast. all we could do was just defend our hardest and it worked." austin plays in another state tournament today at williams arena in minneapolis. losing a bulk of their starting cast a season ago, some didn't expect the team to make it back to state. "you know each year you get a new group and we returned one starter from last year so to get back there with this group it feels pretty special they're a good group of kids." the packers are a power in southern minnesota each year. it's a testiment to the basketball culture at austin.. the players live the sport. "for our kids, for a lot of them this is their way of life. we're hoping that basketball can help them get an education and help them move on in life, figure some things out. but they are truly passionate about basketball, they live and die it, they hang out at the y and the gym. we have to kick them out of the gym at night so we can go home." the next step, state champions. in rochester, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.