Speech to Text for Pothole problems

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverageááá and our pothole problems aren't improving one little bit. the med city has more than its fair share of oversized openings. kimt news three's maleeha kamal spoke with mndot about the problem and its causes. she joins us live. maleeha? george and katie spring is here and that means its officially pothole season... im standing in the kimt parking lot. the potholes out here aren't that big, but on some streets there are craters big enough to swallow a mini cooper.xxx potholes, potholes, potholes... "it's kind of prime pothole season." as the weather warms... the potholes get bigger. mn dot spokesperson mike dougherty says rapid snow melt plays a huge role. "the thaw in the spring and there's moisture and the moisture gets into the cracks and it can start to break free you have the contraction and expansion as it freezes and thaws with traffic over that it starts to develop." jennifer bickford navigates the pothole obstacle course the best she canááá but now her mini van needs an alignment. "oh my god we have been driving all around rochester. we just have to avoid about 7 or 8 right in this area right here." coming up at 10 hear how mndot is tackling the growing problem. reporting live in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news 3. thank you maleeha. the company that makes the stuff to permanently fill city potholes doesn't open until later this spring. in the meantime... road crews are employing a variety of quick fixes./// it seems