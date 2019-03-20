Speech to Text for Few Details Made Public in Rochester Murder Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news three's calyn thompson joins us now. calyn, why is this case taking so long to crack?xxx katie and george á i'm told the killing of garad roble (rowá bull) isn't like most homicides. a lack of witnesses and surviellance video at the scene has made it challenging for investigators. but as local authorities have learned from past cases á these can "this is no way for a person to end their life is out on a desolate, gravel road in the middle of the night." garad roble was only 28 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in marion township. several are still wondering... what happened and who is responsible? "justice is not just making an arrest. this is seeing this all the way through." "anytime you have an unsolved crime, there's someone that has killed someone and they are not in custody." the same questions were lingering back in september. when a man was shot and killed at bob's trailer court in rochester. surveillance video helped investigators piece together the timeline and make arrests 2 and a half weeks after brandon arndt was shot to death. but that's something this case does not have. for now á investigators are asking for patience. "we'll bring justice for his family and for him, it's just gonna take time."/// we're told this investigation is still active... with 8 to ten investigators working on the case from the sheriff's office and the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension. reporting live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thank you calyn. if you know anything... authorities are urging you to come forward. the sheriff's office 24áhour confidential tipline can be contacted at the number you see on