Speech to Text for Traffic Flowing after Highway 52 Crash

screen./// traffic is free flowing now on highway 52... but the same couldn't be said less than an hour ago. that's right a crash between the highway 14 and civic center drive exits had traffic backed up. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is on the scene and joins us live now... brooke á what do we know at this hour?xxx katie george, this is a completely different scene than just 45 minutes ago when lanes were blocked off by rochester fire, and traffic was all the way backed up. take a look at this... highway 52 south was backed up for roughly 30 minutes during rush hour traffic. we're still working to get details confirmed but i did see a vehicle, and a semi both on the side of the road pulled over along with a several first responders. one witness tells me she's out on these highways daily and the semi's aren't what make her nervous.xxx "honestly it's not necessarily the semis that scare me its every other vehicle because they have been going so fast." i saw minnesota state patrol, rochester fire, and gold cross on the scene. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan thank you brooke. the scene is now cleared and lanes are all open again./// spring is