Speech to Text for Tracking Clouds Coming & Going Before We Warm into the 50s!

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 patchy fog will be possible once again this evening alongside a possible sprinkle of rain or two - but the majority looks to stay dry. we've seen spots of the sunshine today but clouds will remain fairly steady to finish out our wednesday. temperatures will be falling back below freezing tonight and thus we see another potential for some refreezing of melted snowpack. fog, dense in some areas, will remain through the morning hours of thursday as another day in the 40s heads our way! clouds will gradually clear along with the fog making way for mostly sunny skies and temps soaring back into the middle 40s. winds from the west will be a bit breezy at times - gusting around 20 mph. thanks to a passing northern front and some canadian high pressure, highs on friday looks to stay a little lower than originally planned. we'll still be under the influence of cooler norther air through the day, which will limit our high temps. plan for highs in the lower to middle 40s under sunny skies on friday. 50s pop into the forecast for saturday! our next chance for scattered showers returns saturday night through sunday night with temps falling back near 40 for monday. tonight:patchy fog/partly to mostly cloudy. lows: upper 20s. winds: north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. thursday: am fog/gradual clearing - mostly sunny. highs: mid 40s. winds: west at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 20 mph. thursday night: partly to mostly clear. lows: upper 20s. winds: north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank you sara. / bridge in