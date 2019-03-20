Clear
Collaborating nonprofits in Mason City

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

order for nonáprofit entities to be successful... they're dependent on unfailing cooperation to ensure both funding and execution. at a lunch for nonáprofits today, elderbridge's agency on agings angie perez said her non profit is mapping out its first fundraising event. she came to today's gathering seeking advice./// i mean, if anyone else, if any of the other organizations have done a fundraiser maybe it went for them. i know there are a lot of long standing fundraisers in the area so just trying to learn from colleagues. the elderbridge fundraiser is slated for the surf ballroom
