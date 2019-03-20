Clear
Ride-share driver says this winter was his busiest

He says during one snow storm, some riders were left waiting up to 48 hours.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officially over and for one uber driver - business has started to slow down. taxi business in spring-vo-1 lowerthird2line:uber business calms down in spring rochester, mn jeremy kittleson says the winter months have actually been a blessing as business was booming. he says he was averaging 15 dollars an hour. and during one massive snow storm - stranded drivers called on him to get from point a to point b.xxx taxi business in spring-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jeremy kittleson uber and lyft driver it was absolutely busy people could not find a driver for almost 48 hours it seemed like just because a handful of us were out there driving were busy non stop non stop call after call after call. kittleson says he has been driving uber and lyft for about 2 years and this winter was the busiest he has ever been. / local establishments are
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
Latest Video

