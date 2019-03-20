Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Building a bridge between STEM and fun

Elementary school students are learning what goes into building a bridge.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Building a bridge between STEM and fun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bag-stngr-2 it's estimated that more than 2 million jobs related to science... technology... engineering... and math went unfilled last year. that's according to the smithsonian science education center. to get kids excited about stem... mndot going to schools - showing elementary students just how fun it can be. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as mndot engineers worked with some of rochester's youngest engineers.xxx bridge in a bag-lintro-3 it's one of mndot's newest programs... it's called bridge in a bag - a part of their "bridge up" curriculum. bridge in a bag-lintro-2 today at gibbs elementary in rochester - mndot worked with the next generation of engineers.xxx bridge in a bag-pkg-1 bridge in a bag-pkg-2 critical thinking... teamwork... and problem solving. nat gibbs elementary school's cafeteria is noisy with the sounds of third graders working together. nat "a couple of different interesting connections that aren't quite as intuitive, and so they had to do a little rework and undoing and redoing some spots." kris langlie is mndot's district water resource engineer. today - he and his fellow mndot engineers are working with some potential future engineers... building a bridge between stem - and fun. bridge in a bag-pkg-3 "give them a reason why math can be fun and science can be interesting" bridge in a bag-pkg-4 they're building a bridge in a bag... a building kit that turns into a 6 foot long bridge. it's even strong enough for the students to test out. nat each student played a role in the building process. "there's a project manager, assistant manager, safety inspector, builders, and a demolition team and they all did a really good job." training young engineers could have a big pay off in the future. "a lot of the engineers are retiring and there's data showing that there's going to be a lack of engineers in the near future so kind of promoting those fields and getting those careers in their minds, jobs that they may be interested in will help fill those needs in the future." / roughly 140 students built 5 bridges today. it's the largest group mndot has ever done this activity with. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. mndot works with elementary and middle school classes all over the state on this project. /
Mason City
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ride-share driver says this winter was his busiest

Image

Building a bridge between STEM and fun

Image

Initiative looks to expand access to broadband internet

Image

Driver cited after SUV drives through storefront

Image

Local business get ready for March Madness

Image

Thinking Spring

Image

Tracking a Cloudy and Mild Start to Spring

Image

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Image

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Image

Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

Community Events