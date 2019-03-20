Speech to Text for Building a bridge between STEM and fun

bag-stngr-2 it's estimated that more than 2 million jobs related to science... technology... engineering... and math went unfilled last year. that's according to the smithsonian science education center. to get kids excited about stem... mndot going to schools - showing elementary students just how fun it can be. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as mndot engineers worked with some of rochester's youngest engineers.xxx bridge in a bag-lintro-3 it's one of mndot's newest programs... it's called bridge in a bag - a part of their "bridge up" curriculum. bridge in a bag-lintro-2 today at gibbs elementary in rochester - mndot worked with the next generation of engineers.xxx bridge in a bag-pkg-1 bridge in a bag-pkg-2 critical thinking... teamwork... and problem solving. nat gibbs elementary school's cafeteria is noisy with the sounds of third graders working together. nat "a couple of different interesting connections that aren't quite as intuitive, and so they had to do a little rework and undoing and redoing some spots." kris langlie is mndot's district water resource engineer. today - he and his fellow mndot engineers are working with some potential future engineers... building a bridge between stem - and fun. bridge in a bag-pkg-3 "give them a reason why math can be fun and science can be interesting" bridge in a bag-pkg-4 they're building a bridge in a bag... a building kit that turns into a 6 foot long bridge. it's even strong enough for the students to test out. nat each student played a role in the building process. "there's a project manager, assistant manager, safety inspector, builders, and a demolition team and they all did a really good job." training young engineers could have a big pay off in the future. "a lot of the engineers are retiring and there's data showing that there's going to be a lack of engineers in the near future so kind of promoting those fields and getting those careers in their minds, jobs that they may be interested in will help fill those needs in the future." / roughly 140 students built 5 bridges today. it's the largest group mndot has ever done this activity with. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. mndot works with elementary and middle school classes all over the state on this project. /