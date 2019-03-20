Speech to Text for Initiative looks to expand access to broadband internet

necessity. but some rural communities still go without stong broadband. that's why minnesota governor tim walz is looking to expand access to high- speed internet. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in the rochester newsroom - as he learns more about the goal to provide all residents with broadband.xxx broadband budget-lintro-2 that's right... i'm here in the rochester newsroom where if the internet went down...i wouldn't be able to do my job. i spoke to state representatives about the push for stronger broadband and how the governor wants to invest 70-million dollars to make it happen.xxx broadband budget-pkg-1 broadband budget-pkg-3 vo:for college students kate murphy and jimmy cooper the internet is an everyday necessity. broadband budget-pkg-2 sot: it's super important schools kind of rely on the internet to submit assignments and access the materials we need. broadband budget-pkg-4 vo: they tell me that they rely on the internet for everything from studying to entertainment. they couldn't imagine not having strong internet access. sot: the internet is everywhere i mean it's everything vo:but a lack of access is a reality for many people in rural communities. governor tim walz wants to invest 70-million dollars to fix the probelm.. sot: for people who just want access to the web for entertainment but also for economic development and growth and growing their businesses this is a really big prioity for us vo:in 20-14 - the state set a goal to provide stronger broadband by 20-22. both the state and these college students see strong broadband as a right all minnesotans should have. sot: i think it's super important that people in rural communities have access to internet that's why libraries are great and after school programs are great but not everyone can afford that / broadband budget-ltag-2 if approved - half of the funding would be distributed in 20-22... and the other half would be distributed in 20-26. reporting live in the rochester newsroom jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / / thanks jeremiah. the initiative is expected to help nearly 200-thousand people and businesses gain access to reliable internet. /