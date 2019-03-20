Speech to Text for Driver cited after SUV drives through storefront

two businesses in mason city are closed today after an s-u-v crashes through the front of a building. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is getting a glimpse of the extensive damage... brian you spoke to a mechanic - what does he think caused the wreck?xxx car crashes into building-lintro-3 katie amy, it happened around ten this morning at the kwik coin laundry car crashes into building-lintro-2 you can see the amount of damage left behind after police say an escalade backed through the wall. police say improper breaking, speed and possible worn brakes are what led to the crash--but a mechanic working across the street thinks differently.xx car crashes into building-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:crash caught on tape mason city, ia i turned around i heard a crunch and i saw the vehicle in the building. john pettey is the owner of american auto body shop on north monroe--when he heard the crunch he turned to the security camera and watched the s-u-v struggling to back into a parking spot before smsahing through the front of the store. pettey has been working on cars since he was 14 and says it is likely an engine issue after seeing the car chugging along--but to cause that much damage is pretty amazing. car crashes into building-mpkg-3 well you know it happened pretty quick you know just worried someone got hit inside because what happened was all inside so i was worried someone got hit. / / car crashes into building-ltag-2 i spoke to the owners of the laundry mat who say they didn't want to go on camera for fear of hurting the investigation. but they did tell me they don't know when they will be able to open kwik coin laundry or the gryo hut again. live in mason city - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. the driver of the vehicle - 54- year- old james lee - is being cited for failure to provide insurance. / just