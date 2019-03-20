Speech to Text for Local business get ready for March Madness

again... march madness. basketball fans are filling out their brackets - with hopes their teams will make it all the way to the championship. ncaa preps-vo-1 ncaa preps-vo-3 and local establishments are prepping for the crowds. dooley's pub in rochester is planning for a couple extra staff during games. staff says things really pick up during the first games on thursday and friday. dooley's location - as well as the minnesota gophers being in the tourney - will help them stay busy.xxx ncaa preps-sotvo-1 ncaa preps-sotvo-3 being close to umr hopefully we'll get some of the umr students down here cheering on minnesota. obviously we're right in the heart of downtown, mayo clinic and all that, and we have a ramp next door for people to park next to. ncaa preps-sot-2 the t-v's at dooley's will be ready to go... with the volume up. but some minnesotans we spoke to today have a different sport on their mind this time of year.xxx ncaa preps-sot-2 ncaa preps-sot-3 ehh cuz i'm a hockey fan. and so and half the teams i don't even know where they're from so it's a little hard to get really excited. that minnesotan still plans to watch the gophers play tomorrow at 11:15 a-m. you can catch that game right here on kimt. /