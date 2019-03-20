Speech to Text for Thinking Spring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blizzard setup-vo-1 blizzard setup-vo-3 it's hard to believe...but this is what it looked like less than one month ago. this was the scene...after the february blizzard wreaked havoc on our area. / so it's safe to say...most of us are excited...and relieved that spring is finally here. think spring-vo-1 think spring-vo-3 that includes rochester resident jaime calvert...who's spending the first day of the season catching the bus to the library downtown. and while she loves winter...she's ready for warmer weather.xxx think spring-sot-1 think spring-sot-2 our family loves to snowboard and we enjoyed welches but we like it now that it's lifting. /