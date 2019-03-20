Clear
Tracking a Cloudy and Mild Start to Spring

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 7:10 AM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we start this wednesday with mild temperatures thanks to scattered clouds overnight and this morning. while we have been dry, expect clouds to stick around for today, especially as a cold front rumbles through today which will bring about mostly cloudy skies. we could possibly see a few stray sprinkles in the cloud deck behind the cold front but this will not impact your day. as the cold front pushes through we will see a breezy northwest wind kicking up keeping things a little cooler but still in the lower 40's. clouds will depart for thursday morning leading to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 40's. another thursday evening cold front swings through bringing some clouds but dry conditions. this second cold front will keep us from the 50's on friday with highs in the middle 40's as sunny skies
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
After clouds today, we stay in a mild and pleasant pattern.
