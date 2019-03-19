Clear
North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

After defeating Rochester last week, the Bulls are hoping to advance once more.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two wins in the fraser cup playoffs this past weekend over the rochester grizzlies á the north iowa bulls live to see another weekend. i had a chance to catch up with the team this afternoon to see how they're feeling headed into this weekend against the alexandria blizzard. matt dahlseide says the key to this weekend is to stick what soach sanden has been preaching all season.xxx a lot of the same things we've been doing just um getting a lot of chances offensively but it starts in the dázone just getting pucks out, doing everything we can to help our tender out, and just listen to what our coaches have been saying about
