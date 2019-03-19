Speech to Text for Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hey thanks zach á the nájácá aáa national tournament is officially underway. where the niacc women took on the wayne county community college. we pick up the action early where jada buford finds mandy willems out on the wing and she sinks the three. then autam mendez á straight to the iron á gets the basket á even with the roll on the floor. pass up the floor á willems is wide open and sinks the trifecta by no surprise. then it's jada buford down the lane á no harm no foul á but gets the finish anyways. then mendez find tahya campbell for the deuce. niacc wins 90 to 74 and will play cape fear tomorrow at eight o'clock.