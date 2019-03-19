Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

The Trojans are moving on

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hey thanks zach á the nájácá aáa national tournament is officially underway. where the niacc women took on the wayne county community college. we pick up the action early where jada buford finds mandy willems out on the wing and she sinks the three. then autam mendez á straight to the iron á gets the basket á even with the roll on the floor. pass up the floor á willems is wide open and sinks the trifecta by no surprise. then it's jada buford down the lane á no harm no foul á but gets the finish anyways. then mendez find tahya campbell for the deuce. niacc wins 90 to 74 and will play cape fear tomorrow at eight o'clock.
Mason City
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Image

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Image

Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

Image

Update on Puppy Laundering Lawsuit

Image

Ice jam in Winnebago River

Image

School bond vote

Image

Flooding causes road closures, East Park in MC closed

Image

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Image

Well contamination

Image

Flood Clean Up Kits

Community Events