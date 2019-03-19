Speech to Text for Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

former pro bowler matt birk was here? that's right guys, and i will say matt birk is such a nice person, i got the chance to see his super bowl ring. people in rochester used to see him on tv, now some saw him person. the former six time pro bowler made his way to rochester today and spoke at lourdes high school. birk was there to give his message of faith and football, as well as stories from his career. members of the community from all ages heard his story, even younger football players. the former player also answered questions from the audience and raffled off various football memerobilia from the vikings. birk signed copies of his book titled all pro wisdom, which all the proceeds went to lourdes atheltics. when talking about young atheletes, birk had this message for "enjoy this time, playing high school football is very special. pour everything you have into being the best teammate you can be. lifting weights and running and just doing whatever you can do to help the team and the rest of it will take