Ice jam in Winnebago River

Filling sandbags to stop ice jam in Winnebago River.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Ice jam in Winnebago River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an ice jam on the winnebago river in forest city is pushing waters all the way to some door steps. a call to action released by the city tonight brought out roughly fifty volunteersáá many from the waldorf college football team á bagging sand to keep the homes from taking on any more water. the winnebago started to receed around six this eveningáábut as the university president is finding out it helps to have friends.xxx i put one phone call in to the football coach and i had fifty people out at the homes and fifty people filing bags you know once we started rolling we were done in a half hour. alsup says it's a bit concerning when water starts getting this high, but says in most cases it never rises high enough to get
