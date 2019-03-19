Speech to Text for Ice jam in Winnebago River

an ice jam on the winnebago river in forest city is pushing waters all the way to some door steps. a call to action released by the city tonight brought out roughly fifty volunteersáá many from the waldorf college football team á bagging sand to keep the homes from taking on any more water. the winnebago started to receed around six this eveningáábut as the university president is finding out it helps to have friends.xxx i put one phone call in to the football coach and i had fifty people out at the homes and fifty people filing bags you know once we started rolling we were done in a half hour. alsup says it's a bit concerning when water starts getting this high, but says in most cases it never rises high enough to get