School bond vote

One community member wants you to consider the second question just as much as the first.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for School bond vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kimt news 3 continues to follow potential changes coming to rochester public schools as they race against the clock to make room for more students. new tonight áá the school board is making a decision on what they'll include in a referendum this fall. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story and joins us live now. katie and george... tonight... based on the feedback from this survey... rochester public schools has decided to put two questions on the bond referendum. and one former swimmer is more focused on the second question áá and hopes you will be too.xxx barbara nord swam for john marshall high school and is outraged at the lackluster rochester public schools. "when i moved back here, i was shocked that there was not a pool included at century when it was built and with the referendum the way it's worded right now. i don't think our community is educated on the situation of pools." nord is pleading with the community to vote to fund the pools áá not just for the student athletes but for the entire med city. "these pools will provide community education... they will be providing swim lessons... they are an option for our pools to be open. to our whole community. it's not just about kids in sports." the cost to build and update the high school pools and close the middle school ones will cost 9.5 million dollars... to reconstruct old schools and build new ones will be 171.4 million. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the bond referendum vote is set to take place on november 5./// flooding continues to cause problems
