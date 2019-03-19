Speech to Text for Flooding causes road closures, East Park in MC closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

flooding continues to cause problems across the area tonight. here's what east park in mason city looked like just five days ago... you can see the high water levels and nearly impassable roadways. and now we're learning it's gotten even worse. so much so they've had to close the park entirely. kimt news 3's kaleb gillock is there now á kaleb á what's it like out there? hey katie á that closure was announced shortly after four pám this afternoon. now á the water levels are managable á but with the warmer temperatures and these large slabs of ice pushed up from willow creek and the winnebago river... concerns for flooding among residents and parkágoers are on the rise.xxx i've seen it bad but not this bad. after hearing east park had closed just hours after visiting this morning á craig peverill á decided to go back for a second look and was surprised at what he saw. i was out here with my daughter feeding the ducks and the deer and the water wasn't up where it is now it came up pretty fast from this afternoon. peverill says he's not necessarily worried about his home flooding á but is concerned for his neighbors. where i live i think i'm pretty safe but cause i don't think the water is going to reach that far but a few blocks to the south of me it could flood. peverill also likes going out on drives around the county á but after an expereince on polar avenue by the lime creek nature center á says he'll be avoiding them until the sheriff's department gives the all clear. it was kind of iffy at that time so i just said you know there's a lot of water going across it i just decided not to take any chances because underneath that water, and speaking of those roads... the cerro gordo county sheriff's office announced a á no travel advisory á on all gravel roads due to flooding and deteriorating road conditions. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three./// thank you kaleb. again á we want to stress the fact that east park in mason city is closed á the city requests that you avoid this area á and it has been blocked off to all through traffic.///