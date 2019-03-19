Speech to Text for Tobacco 21 ordinance

piece it's starting to become a common trend... cities and counties consider raising the legal age to purchase tobacco. well tonight á the olmsted county board of commissioners is listening to facts and data... to decide whether or not they should do the same. graham briggs is the director of public health for olmsted county. he shared some frightening numbers... according to briggs áá the annual cost of tobacco is costing the county more than 85ámillion dollars áá that's about 550 per person. as for briggs... he hopes a change in legislation will better protect the health of the city.xxx we'd like to take a look at what tobacco use looks like and how it's changing in the community and whether an increase to 21 would provide a benefit or public health impact. the olmsted county board of commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the tobacco 21 ordinance on april 2nd.