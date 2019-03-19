Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Olmsted County is the latest to consider changing the law.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Tobacco 21 ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

piece it's starting to become a common trend... cities and counties consider raising the legal age to purchase tobacco. well tonight á the olmsted county board of commissioners is listening to facts and data... to decide whether or not they should do the same. graham briggs is the director of public health for olmsted county. he shared some frightening numbers... according to briggs áá the annual cost of tobacco is costing the county more than 85ámillion dollars áá that's about 550 per person. as for briggs... he hopes a change in legislation will better protect the health of the city.xxx we'd like to take a look at what tobacco use looks like and how it's changing in the community and whether an increase to 21 would provide a benefit or public health impact. the olmsted county board of commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the tobacco 21 ordinance on april 2nd./// quick action and team work saved one iowa man from a scary ordeal. just ahead á
Mason City
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Image

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Image

Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

Image

Update on Puppy Laundering Lawsuit

Image

Ice jam in Winnebago River

Image

School bond vote

Image

Flooding causes road closures, East Park in MC closed

Image

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Image

Well contamination

Image

Flood Clean Up Kits

Community Events