Speech to Text for Well contamination

as that flooding risk continues through the area á health officials have a friendly reminder tonight. they're encouraging homeowners to prepare for the possibility their wells might flood. wells that are contaminated with floodwater pose a health risk to anyone who uses them... but that impact can be kind of hard to spot. we found one homeowner who tells us what he does to protect his well.xxx "the big thing with contamination would be runá off obviously and any animal feces. as long as you have your well clear so that stuff is not in the area... for the water to run down next to your well. that would help a lot." if floodwater reaches your well... the minnesota department of health says to assume it is contaminated. and make sure to have a licensed well contracter do the work