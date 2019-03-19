Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Flood Clean Up Kits

They're being offered at the Salvation Army in Austin

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Flood Clean Up Kits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while drivers manuever around pot holes and waterácovered roads... renters and homeowners alike are dealing with flood damage. lori espe ((esá pee) á a caseworker at the austin salvation army came up with the idea to have flood clean up kits available at the office after seeing many people dealing with water in their basements. people can pick up a kit if they need one... it includes items such as bleach á a bucket á and a mop handle with several head attachments. flood clean up can be spendy... from purchasing sump pumps and shop vacs á to repairing water damaged parts of your home... so every dollar saved counts. xxx unfortunately i've had to use one in the past in my life, and so i know that they are really good to have and it gets kind of spendy when you have to buy all of these things separately. the salvation army has more kits available if anyone is in need.
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flood Clean Up Kits

Image

Public Engagement Platform

Image

Highway 14 expansion project

Image

Icy Rescue: An 82-year-old driver is rescued

Image

Cows contribute to crash on Interstate 35

Image

Cerro Gordo County low in health rankings

Image

Corvette carved out of snow

Image

President announces plan to cut back student debt

Image

Woman accused of running over her son

Image

North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Community Events