Speech to Text for Flood Clean Up Kits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while drivers manuever around pot holes and waterácovered roads... renters and homeowners alike are dealing with flood damage. lori espe ((esá pee) á a caseworker at the austin salvation army came up with the idea to have flood clean up kits available at the office after seeing many people dealing with water in their basements. people can pick up a kit if they need one... it includes items such as bleach á a bucket á and a mop handle with several head attachments. flood clean up can be spendy... from purchasing sump pumps and shop vacs á to repairing water damaged parts of your home... so every dollar saved counts. xxx unfortunately i've had to use one in the past in my life, and so i know that they are really good to have and it gets kind of spendy when you have to buy all of these things separately. the salvation army has more kits available if anyone is in need.