Speech to Text for Public Engagement Platform

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

duty as a resident can be easier said than done. luckily á city of rochester is trying to make it more convenient. it's through their new public engagment platform called polco. it launched just last night... and allows residents to directly provide input to the local government decisioná making process from their computer or smart phone. jenna bowman works for the city and says the tool will make it easier for the city and community members to they don't always have the time or opportunity to step away from work, family, activities to attend an iná person meeting be it an open house, or a council meeting, or a cow meeting. so this gives people the opportunity to engage at a time that's convenient for them. to sign up for this service... just head over to kimt dot com. you'll find directions along with this story under