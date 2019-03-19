Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Public Engagement Platform

Rochester leaders are now encouraging residents to use a website to give their input

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Public Engagement Platform

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

duty as a resident can be easier said than done. luckily á city of rochester is trying to make it more convenient. it's through their new public engagment platform called polco. it launched just last night... and allows residents to directly provide input to the local government decisioná making process from their computer or smart phone. jenna bowman works for the city and says the tool will make it easier for the city and community members to they don't always have the time or opportunity to step away from work, family, activities to attend an iná person meeting be it an open house, or a council meeting, or a cow meeting. so this gives people the opportunity to engage at a time that's convenient for them. to sign up for this service... just head over to kimt dot com. you'll find directions along with this story under
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flood Clean Up Kits

Image

Public Engagement Platform

Image

Highway 14 expansion project

Image

Icy Rescue: An 82-year-old driver is rescued

Image

Cows contribute to crash on Interstate 35

Image

Cerro Gordo County low in health rankings

Image

Corvette carved out of snow

Image

President announces plan to cut back student debt

Image

Woman accused of running over her son

Image

North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Community Events