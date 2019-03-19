Speech to Text for Highway 14 expansion project

the much ballyá hooed highway 14 expansion project is slated to break ground this summer. earlier this month governor tim walz signed legislation to free up the funding allowing the project to start moving forward. < kimt news three maleeha kamal spoke to mndot workers about the two to 4 lane project... and joins us live in rochester. george and katie á i'm on highway 14... a little down the road is where the construction will begin in august. a spokesperson for mndot tells me the project will solve many issues plauging drivers along this stretch of road. "we are gonna make it into a four lane highway and the route will be different." "so the new roue that we will building later this fall will come down here." when the project is complete a 12.5 mile stretch will be widened. joel earls lives around the corner from highway 14. he calls the highway dangerous after witnessing a bad wreck last month. "we just had a semi take out a family right in front of my friends house." since he travels this road five times a week... he's upbeat about the planned improvements. "safety wise it's a no brainer." mndot spokesman mike dougherty says the expansion is focused on safety. "it's a better safer link for commerce. when you control the access of how people get on that's safer. when you divide the opposing lanes now so they will be two lanes going east and two lanes going west." widening the stretch will keep traffic flowing and free of bottlenecks. "you do find that people are coming from a divided highway where its 65 and they are able to pass because there is four lanes. sometimes they get to that two lanes and that does bottle up traffic. so that will help alleviate traffic that moves through there." while the project starts this august á the bulk of constructon will take place next year. reporting in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news 3. thank you maleeha. the two year project will cost one hundred fifteen million dollars. putting