Speech to Text for Icy Rescue: An 82-year-old driver is rescued

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mph. an 82á yeará old driver is sharing his story after authorities fished him out of what appeared to be an icy moat. it happened yesterday just off the pavement on interstate 35 near mason city. kimt news three's alex jirgens joins us live now to tell us more about the rescue á alex? xxx george and katie á the vehicle involved in that accident is gone á but you can still see the inprint it left in the icy water behind me. i spoke to the driver and trooper involved... who tell me it was a team effort.xxx harold wendel was driving this chevy impala home from work monday morning when the drive gave way to highway chaos. "went to turn off on that exit road onto b20, and a chunk of ice i hit that, and it put the car in the air and the car rolled over and ended it up in that pond of water." the car rolled, but ended up rightside up. had it not, wendel may well have been submerged. "if i had been tipped over, i probably would've drowned." with the car sitting in a stew of ice, rescuers had their work cut out for them. "he was sore and he was cold already and in shock, and his balance was off. so between myself and another individual being able to help assist him through the water, that's really the effort there." a nurse and another driver were already helping wendel when johnson arrived. he calls them the real heroes. "i was just doing my job, but it's great to see people in iowa that will take the time to see something, not just get on their phone and call and you should go do something, but they got out of their despite the rollover and the freezing cold water á wendel was not injured. live in cerro gordo county á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. you've likely heard us say time and time again "turn around don't drown" when it comes to flooded roads... and a photo shared by the cresco fire department is showing why it's so important to heed that advice. take a look. in a facebook post á the department says this is why you do not drive through water running across the roads. you can see large chunks of the road washed away. if you see a flooded road á it's best to play it safe and find another route.///