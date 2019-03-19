Speech to Text for Cows contribute to crash on Interstate 35

two cows caused a crash that sent two people to the hospital. cows on the road-vo-1 lowerthird2line:cows lead to crash freeborn co., mn it happened in freeborn county on interstate 35. the state patrol says cattle were on the interstate... and the driver of a semi was unable to avoid them. the two people in the semi were taken to mayo clinic health system in albert lea. authorities say the incident is under investigation... and the owner of the livestock could face a citation.xxx cows on the road-sot-1 keep animals in a contained area so we dont have crashes like this animals at large or other citations we could give for having the cow get out of the area. authorities say the two men were not seriously injured. /