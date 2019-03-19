Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cows contribute to crash on Interstate 35

The farmer could be cited for failing to keep the animals contained.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Cows contribute to crash on Interstate 35

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two cows caused a crash that sent two people to the hospital. cows on the road-vo-1 lowerthird2line:cows lead to crash freeborn co., mn it happened in freeborn county on interstate 35. the state patrol says cattle were on the interstate... and the driver of a semi was unable to avoid them. the two people in the semi were taken to mayo clinic health system in albert lea. authorities say the incident is under investigation... and the owner of the livestock could face a citation.xxx cows on the road-sot-1 keep animals in a contained area so we dont have crashes like this animals at large or other citations we could give for having the cow get out of the area. authorities say the two men were not seriously injured. /
Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cows contribute to crash on Interstate 35

Image

Cerro Gordo County low in health rankings

Image

Corvette carved out of snow

Image

President announces plan to cut back student debt

Image

Woman accused of running over her son

Image

North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

CSPAN films in Rochester

Image

Tracking A B-E-A-UTIFUL End to the Winter Season

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Community Events