Cerro Gordo County low in health rankings

The Cerro Gordo County Dept. of Public Health says there are some areas where work needs to be done.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

new report ranks cerro gordo county as one of the least healthy counties in the state of iowa. ia health rankings-vo-1 lowerthird2line:county health rankings released mason city, ia the county health rankings - released today - rank counties on health outcomes like length of life - and factors like behaviors and physical environment. while the county has done well in certain areas like clinical care and behaviors - outcomes like premature death weigh down the ranking. kara vogelson with the cerro gordo county department of public health says that while the county has made strides to improve their standing - there's always more that could be done.xxx ia health rankings-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kara vogelson cerro gordo co. dept. of public health "more work needs to be done in injury prevention. our death rate in that is pretty high. alcohol use i think both in the vehicle fatality and the actual excessive consumption, both of those are pretty high for cerro gordo county." in minnesota - olmsted county ranked very well - 3rd in health factors and 11th in outcomes. to find where your county sits - we have a link to an interactive map on our website at kimt dot com. ia health rankings-sot-3 you can find it with this story under 'local news'. / mndot
