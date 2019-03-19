Clear
Corvette carved out of snow

A Stacyville man says it took him several hours to create a car out of snow.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Corvette carved out of snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

corvette made of snow-stngr-2 one man is using what's left of the snow in his front yard to make something unique. and as kimt news 3's brian tabick shows us - it didn't take long for him to get in gear.xxx corvette made of snow-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:corvette out of snow stacyville, ia complete with snow wheels, headlights and a grill jim player is having a little fun in the snow. he carved this corvette this saturday and has been giving it tune ups ever since. it took player three hours to build--but he's doing it to have a little fun while we still have snow.xxx corvette made of snow-mpkgll-3 for people to be creative in the winter time and say hey this is something he did maybe we can do something that's different you know make use of the snow and have fun with it. corvette made of snow-mpkgll-4 jim says the car will likely be around for another three to four more days so if you live near veterans park in stacyville you should come out and see it. in stacyville brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / / this isn't the first car jim has built out of the massive mounds of snow--but he says this is the first time he didn't have to pile the snow up himself in order to do it. / / people
