Speech to Text for President announces plan to cut back student debt

to 10 mph. thank you sara. / college costs-stngr-2 a problem many graduates are facing - or preparing to deal with... paying off their student loans. the trump administration is proposing a new plan to decrease student debt. kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the details on this proposal - and how it could impact students.xxx college costs-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com every year - millions of students across the country log on to their fafsa account - or free application for federal student aid to determine what kind of financial aid they are eligible for... but a proposal to change the higher education act could put a cap on how much money students are able to borrow to pay for school. college costs-pkg-3 "i have some friends actually who can't go back to college because they can't pay back their previous loans" lowerthirdcourtesy:file proposal to limit student loan borrowing kimt news 3 rochester community and technical college student erin mckay says some of her friends at other schools are struggling because of their student loan debt. college costs-pkg-5 it's 1.5 trillion dollar problem... "that's a big number" of that 1.5 trillion - 151 billion dollars are from federal student loans. college costs-pkg-7 on monday - the trump administration proposed a solution to the growing amount of student debt: capping the amount of federal loans available to students. college costs-pkg-6 "in one regard, i think that's good because there's definitely a concern with people taking out too much student loans and not being able to pay that back" college costs-pkg-8 kyle aure works and studies at rctc... he thinks the proposal could possibly work - depending on how it is executed. "really it should depend more on the degree that you're seeking and what you could possibly get out of that degree to determine how many student loans you can take out." mckay is concerned placing limits on federal loans could make pursuing higher education more difficult for some students. "less people are going to have the access to go to college" college costs-pkg-9 this proposal is in its early stages in congress. the higher education act was signed in 1965 - and most recently updated in 2008. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / the proposal is a part of a broader plan from the white house to curb the rising cost of college. the trump administration is also asking congress to make federal pell grants available for short-term certificate programs... an alternative to attending traditional colleges and universities. /