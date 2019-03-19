Speech to Text for Woman accused of running over her son

first tonight - a mother is facing charges today after authorities say she showed her son some tough love by running him over with a car. kimt news 3's calyn thompson is learning what led to the incident... and who was all involved. she joins us now live - calyn - what can you tell us?xxx lois sister runs over son-lintro-3 amy and george - i'm here just outside the government center in rochester. just behind these doors - cynthia grund is being held at the olmsted county adult detention center. lois sister runs over son-lintro-2 on kimt news 3 at four - i told you that i was able to confirm grund is the sister of lois riess - who is accused of murdering her husband in blooming prairie. today - i went back to the scene where authorities say grund ran over her son... and talked with a neighbor about what happened.xxx lois sister runs over son-mpkg-1 lois sister runs over son-mpkg-5 would never in a million years would've guessed that something like this would happen. especially around such a quiet neighborhood out here - ya know south of byron. lowerthird2line:man injured after his mom runs him over olmsted co., mn this is the first time neighbor samuel haefner is even hearing of the incident. lois sister runs over son-mpkg-3 authorities tell us it happened in the 35-hundred block of county road 150 southwest. lois sister runs over son-mpkg-7 neighbors like haefner point out that cynthia grund... who they call cindee... lives here. according to authorities... a 37-year-old man had been drinking. grund - his mom - was trying to give him a ride. he then allegedly laid across the driveway and said... "why don't you just run me over?" so... deputies say grund did - which comes as a shock for many. they were always friendly, always willing to help out within our community, and i would never describe them as off or malicious in any sort of way. / lois sister runs over son-ltag-2 i'm told grund told deputies the following - "he didn't believe i would. he has been drinking all day. we gave him a chance." live in rochester - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. mayo clinic tells us the son is listed in fair condition. / authorities