Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman accused of running over her son

The woman is the sister of Lois Riess, a woman accused of murdering her husband before going on a crime spree that included another murder in Florida.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Woman accused of running over her son

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight - a mother is facing charges today after authorities say she showed her son some tough love by running him over with a car. kimt news 3's calyn thompson is learning what led to the incident... and who was all involved. she joins us now live - calyn - what can you tell us?xxx lois sister runs over son-lintro-3 amy and george - i'm here just outside the government center in rochester. just behind these doors - cynthia grund is being held at the olmsted county adult detention center. lois sister runs over son-lintro-2 on kimt news 3 at four - i told you that i was able to confirm grund is the sister of lois riess - who is accused of murdering her husband in blooming prairie. today - i went back to the scene where authorities say grund ran over her son... and talked with a neighbor about what happened.xxx lois sister runs over son-mpkg-1 lois sister runs over son-mpkg-5 would never in a million years would've guessed that something like this would happen. especially around such a quiet neighborhood out here - ya know south of byron. lowerthird2line:man injured after his mom runs him over olmsted co., mn this is the first time neighbor samuel haefner is even hearing of the incident. lois sister runs over son-mpkg-3 authorities tell us it happened in the 35-hundred block of county road 150 southwest. lois sister runs over son-mpkg-7 neighbors like haefner point out that cynthia grund... who they call cindee... lives here. according to authorities... a 37-year-old man had been drinking. grund - his mom - was trying to give him a ride. he then allegedly laid across the driveway and said... "why don't you just run me over?" so... deputies say grund did - which comes as a shock for many. they were always friendly, always willing to help out within our community, and i would never describe them as off or malicious in any sort of way. / lois sister runs over son-ltag-2 i'm told grund told deputies the following - "he didn't believe i would. he has been drinking all day. we gave him a chance." live in rochester - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. mayo clinic tells us the son is listed in fair condition. / authorities
Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cows contribute to crash on Interstate 35

Image

Cerro Gordo County low in health rankings

Image

Corvette carved out of snow

Image

President announces plan to cut back student debt

Image

Woman accused of running over her son

Image

North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

CSPAN films in Rochester

Image

Tracking A B-E-A-UTIFUL End to the Winter Season

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Community Events