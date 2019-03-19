Speech to Text for North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are not and at least 3 people have died after floods ravage. through western iowa and into nebraska. but the devestation has locals ready to jump in to help. káiámát news three's brian tabick is natural sound kenyon civels is on standby with the salvation army waiting to see if he will be needed to help those hit the hardest by the historic flooding. when the cantina is serving food when they're going to deliver flood cleanup kids i would be one of the people who would go around and just check with people to see how they're doing emotionally spiritually to give care while he waits... ááamber boyden is jumping to action. we have anything from clothes to food to soap toiletries toothbrushes boyden has relatives near the omaha area and after seeing pictures and videos she knew they needed her help. i would absolutely be devastated to be in that situation have absolutely nothing don't know if my home is still standing or if it's swept away by the floodwaters as she continues to collect donations and plan her route. everything change day by day you know what i'm gonna wait till friday night until right before i go to bed to plan my route despite the heartfelt donations á civels says the sad reality is that some of those hit hardest by the floods á will have no where to put the generous gifts. even if it's great brand new materials clothes etc. if you are displaced you have nowhere to put those things for some folks their entire livelihood is ruined even still, boyden says making the trip is something she needs to do. if there's a kid who doesn't have diapers or family doesn't have food you know at least i build a help them and if i have anything boyden says