CSPAN films in Rochester

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 8:13 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

don't be surprised if you see film crews in rochester this week. that's because the city is getting it's next big closeá up on national television. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us why we're in the spotlight. annalisa? cáspan will be in rochester all week filming for it's "cities tours" series, where it highlights different towns across the country. you'll see these vans in town all week during the filming. today á cáspan is talking with mayo clinic, with authors at rácátác, and doing a story with the history center of olmsted county. deb stevens grew up in rochester. she worked for mayo for 40 years and now works at the gingerbread house bakery on north broadway. she's excited about the coverage of the medácity, calling it a 'hidden gem' in the uás. i think that it is a hidden gem. people don't realize actually what we have here and what we have in the whole state of minnesota. it's beautiful! now, why rochester? well á cáspan tells me the cable company in town, charter, actually reached out to them saying they should come highlight rochester... saying it's not only home to mayo clinic but has a lot of stories to tell. the "cities tour" episode on rochester will air on cá span on april 20th and 21st.
