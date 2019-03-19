Speech to Text for Tracking A B-E-A-UTIFUL End to the Winter Season

new law. plan for an incredible day this tuesday á highs will reach into the middle 40s for most of us, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy under partly to mostly sunny skies! winds will remain light from the south (bringing in our surge of warm air) around 5 to 10 miles per hour which will add just the right amount of breeze to make today even more beautiful. clouds will join back later tonight with lows falling back below freezing, so a threat for minor refreezing remains (especially on sidewalks). cloudy skies will be sticking around for the first day of spring on wednesday which will bump high temps down into the lower 40s, just about where we should be this time of the year. plan for a bit more wind as well á gusts from the west will be around 20 mph. the rest of the work week will remain sunny and dry with temps popping back into the 50s for friday! there remains a small chance for a few showers sunday into monday with temperatures remaining above average. today: partly to mostly sunny. highs: mid 40s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 20s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: partly to mostly cloudy/a bit breezy. highs: low 40s. winds: west at 10 to 15 mph.