Riverfront property: What's Next?

It was once going to be the sight of the multi-million dollar Bloom Project.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

first tonight á it's a story we've continued to follow over the last 4 years. the bloom riverfront project was set to transform part of downtown rochester with housing á retail á and restaurant space. but just last month... rochester's committee of the whole decided the project will not move forward. so now what's to come of the riverfront property? tonight á city administrator steve rymer and the committee of the whole got a chance to share their vision for the property. the council is viewing this as a second chance now that the bloom project is no more. they discussed whether the property should be for public or private use á or both... many members agreed they'd like to get the community involved in designing the new space. mayor kim norton has her own idea... restaurants and an ice me and the council members say we're never going to get an opportunity like this again so let's do this right. also on the table... tearing down the parking ramp and building that currently houses legends bar and grill. of course that would come with a more concrete vision for the at the start of tonight's regular rochester city council meeting ááá the body appeared to be full steam ahead on the longá discussed plan to narrow collegeview road from four
