Speech to Text for A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

that's right guys, matthew hurt is no doubt the greatest high school basketball player i have ever seen, and may be the best rochester has ever seen. he's a human highlight reel and he can choose where he wants to go to college at this point. with his high school basketball career ending last thursday, we take a look back on the historic career of matthew hurt. arguably the best player ever to come out of southeastern minnesota, matthew hurt has turned heads every where he's gone. a stellar career at john marshall that has seen him shatter records and win countless awards. hurt played his final game in a rocket uniform last thursday. today i had a chance to speak with the senior about his final year at jám. "you know its great, you know great coaches great teammates you know i had a lot of fun i think my teammates did too. we're really close off the court. i think that really mattered for our success on the court, i'm always going to remember this in my life." a 2019 mcdonald's all american and minnesota gatorade national playor the year. the six foot eight forward averaged video game numbers this season. 37 points per game, 12.4 rebounds per game. his 3,550 points and 1,451 career rebounds are most in big school history. hurt says hes honored to have those awards. "they mean a lot to me, there's so many great players in the state of minnesota, i think minnesota is one of the most slept on states in the country." gyms were constantly packed to watch the senior play. even with the taunts from opposing fans and players, it only added fuel to the fire. "i like that trash talk it just makes me feel even more, just want to play even better and i like that you know high school basketball is about so i enjoy all the road games all the fans chanting overrated and all that." a five star recruit, hurt is one of the most sought after prospects in the country, garnering scholarship offers from some of the nation's top basketball schools. some of those coaches made their way to rochester to see the five star recruit play in person. "it's been fun you know seeing them at my game and then next day you're watching them on espn or something like that, i find that pretty cool." with all the fanfare, his favorite moment in high school was sharing the floor with his brother michael, a forward at the university of minnesota. "my favorite moment, probably family's too because i think we had two years together, i think the chemistry we had on the court." his time in rochester is up, it's time for him to dominate at the next level.