Flooding concerns in Olmsted County

10 mph while the sunshine might feel nice on the skin... the spring warmáup is causing headaches when it comes to flood risks. that's right á there are still some flood watches and warnings out for our area. kimt news 3's maleeha kamal is finding out just how high the risks are in olmsted county.xxx with all the snow melting in olmsted county we still have concerns about possible flooding... which was the case going into the weekend. as the weather changes the concern for flooding is still a threat in olmsted county. "with high temperatures of the next couple of days the snow melts rapidly and the rivers rise up again." flooding á is an all too familiar concern for one rochester resident. "water coming in through the basement." in addition to rapid snow melt... rain could cause flooding because the ground is still frozen... and olmsted county's emergency management director á mike bromberg á tells kimt that poses problems á leaving water with no where to go. "our snow bank are still 2á3 feet high i think there could be some concerns for weather runoff in some cities but the storm sewers couldn't handle but the forecast is leading us to believe that we should be fine." bromberg says they're hoping that we do not have a snowy april because then flooding could actually be a huge threat. bromberg says the greatest risk for flooding á is in pine island.