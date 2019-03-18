Speech to Text for Lawsuit filed: Nonprofit and breeding operation

new developments tonight áá after kimt news 3 learned 2 nonprofit dog rescues and a breeding operation are being sued by the iowa attorney generals office. they say hobo ká9 rescue and jak's puppies in britt are deceiving pet stores so they can bypass bans on purchasing puppy mill dogs. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning how this lawsuit came about.xxx i received a couple of phone calls i'd say about a year and a half ago with people asking me if i had heard about this new rescue in britt. sybil soukup is the executive director of the north iowa humane society... and she says she welcomes any rescue coming to the area and helping the animal rights cause. but she did a little research on hobo ká9 rescue herself. i was passing by britt to turn down main street and went to the address that was listed for this hobo k9 rescue and there was a sign on the door stating that they are not a business that's open to the public. that sign has since been taken downááin fact there are (no signs on the windows or doors that would inidicate i'ts even a rescue... but the iowa department of agriculture has done inspections in the pastáá showing no dogs on the premise. to soukup á that's a pretty big red flag. but the iowa attorney generals office say there are even more flags that need to be flying. warning bell should go off if someone is having to pay thousands of dollars for a pedigree puppy because most legitimate rescue groups typically charge minimal fees. the iowa department of agriculture does have 26 south main st. in downtown britt as the location of the nonprofit but finding jack's puppies that's a little more difficult. searching the hancock county assessors office didn't work... neither did beacon property search. so i turned to the nonáproft bailing out benji. they started looking in to the issue and ultimitely handed over their research to the chicago tribune. áthe iowa attorney generals office followed up with their own investigation... showing this is an alláhandsá onádeck situation. if they're interested in where the puppies are coming from you know people have a right to know and in this case we alleged that they were being deceived because they have secured the identity of the breeders. as for soukupáá she says now matter what á people need to do their own research before buying a new pet. there are a lot of people out there that are looking to break rules and do what they can and they put wealth over welfare but they're all reputable breeders out there that do care about the breed and care about the animals are placing a new the iowa attorney generals office has asked a judge to dissolve the nonprofits and put an injunction on jak's puppies to prevent them from selling out of state. until that judge grants the offers both can continue their operations.///